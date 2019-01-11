Starring Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Sam Waterson, Kathy Bates, Justin Theroux, Cailee Spaney; directed by Mimi Leder; 120 minutes; PG-13 for language, suggestive content.
By combating gender discrimination that was enshrined in American law, future Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg helped expand the concept of “equal justice for all” to encompass a lot more of “all.” The accomplishments of RBG, as she has become known, are far more stirring and substantial than the film “On the Basis of Sex,” a formulaic biopic that covers 20 years of Ginsburg’s life.
Director Mimi Leder and screenwriter Daniel Stiepleman squeeze every incident covered by the film into some familiar Hollywood template, simplifying and glamorizing all the way. This is a film for people who think the worst thing about “Kiki” Ginsburg, as her friends and family called her, is that she doesn’t look enough like a movie star.
The movie star who does play Kiki from 1956 to 1975 is the pretty and ever-plucky British actress Felicity Jones, whose Brooklyn accent can’t compete with the one mustered by D.C.-bred Justin Theroux, who brings some welcome roughness to the characterization of brusque and braying ACLU legal director Mel Wulf. But Jones’ principal co-star is that reigning smoothie of the silver screen, Armie Hammer, playing husband Marty Ginsburg as helpmate, dreamboat, part-time saint — and crackerjack tax attorney to boot.
The drama begins at Harvard Law School, whose crusty dean (Sam Waterston, as Kiki’s recurring nemesis) can barely abide women among his students. Upon graduating — not from Harvard, but Columbia, when Marty accepts a job with a New York firm — Kiki finds that no such firm will hire her. She settles for a professorship at Rutgers, where she’s still teaching when the movie boogies to 1970 on the beat of the Chambers Brothers’ “Time Has Come Today.”
The movie’s central role was once intended for Natalie Portman, who probably would have been more believable. But the presence of Jones — whose credits include sojourns in the Star Wars, Marvel Comics and Dan Brown universes — has one interesting effect: It suggests that the film is best appreciated as the latest installment in a franchise.
While it’s not exactly a sequel to “RBG,” the hit documentary from last year, the film does seem designed primarily for viewers who can’t get enough Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Viewed through that lens, “On the Basis of Sex” sort of works. As filmmaking, it’s clunky, but as fan service, it’s more effective.