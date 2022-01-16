There is a quote from Booker T. Washington that has more resonance this Martin Luther King Jr. Day than perhaps any other: “To hold a man down, you have to stay down with him.”
This past year, we saw Derek Chauvin go down for holding George Floyd down. We saw three white vigilantes go down for gunning down Ahmaud Arbery. But while those were big, public and exceptional signs that for once (even twice), the justice system got it right, “for every Ahmaud Arbery trial,” said Denver’s Alicia Young, “we have a Kyle Rittenhouse.”
She was talking, of course, about the Illinois teenager who armed himself with an AR-15-style rifle, illegally crossed state lines and fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third in August 2020. And walked away without punishment.
What that tells Young is this: “The work still needs to be done.” And not in the spotlight of courtrooms on the TV news. In the daily quiet of small towns across America.
“It is getting better — at a snail’s pace,” said Young. “The day-to-day work within little towns and communities is going unnoticed. But can we do more? Yes. And that will take people getting involved in their communities who traditionally don’t get involved.”
Young, a longtime actor and member of the disability-affirmative Phamaly Theatre Company, got involved in the metro theater community in a much bigger way herself after the police murder of George Floyd. She founded IDEA Stages (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access on Stages) in May 2020, she said, “to galvanize theatermakers to take demonstrable action toward inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility.”
Young strove to make the pandemic performance pause a line in the sand for theatermakers everywhere between the old way of doing things and the new way moving forward. The “new way” being the way it should have been all along: Inclusive. Equal. Safe.
“I am consulting with individual theater companies on the work that goes on behind the scenes, like casting and board-building,” said Young. Her purpose is to help local companies succeed in their commitments to do better in terms of representation — and light a fire under them when necessary. IDEA Stages is also producing plays, podcasts and an upcoming virtual cabaret series featuring BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and differently-abled artists. It has launched a “How-To” video series offering theatermakers guidance for how to make their spaces more accommodating to differently-abled patrons and artists. It’s even started an afterschool camp program.
Young is living the call to action laid down by Dr. Mordecai Brownlee, president of Community College of Aurora and keynote speaker at the City of Aurora’s 36th annual MLK Prayer Breakfast on Friday.
“Martin Luther King said, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is this: What are you doing for others?’ ” Brownlee said. “Each and every one of us has a responsibility. Each and every one of us has a role and a position. What are we all doing for the advancement of our communities?”
You would think Monday’s MLK holiday will be a welcome opportunity to celebrate recent progress, however snail-like, especially given that Denver’s annual Marade will be back to an in-person event for the first time since 2020.
But there are winter clouds gathering over Monday’s Marade in the form of an intensifying COVID variant — and intensifying efforts to limit voting rights throughout the country. Young won’t be able to attend Monday’s party as she waits out her latest COVID self-isolation period.
“This virus is the new enemy, and it is violent, and it is deadly,” she said. “It has no respect or purpose. But what makes me most sad is that you’d think COVID would be the thing that unites us by reminding us that we are all human. But instead of gathering together and fighting against it, COVID is just another thing that is dividing us through fear.”
Part of the national reckoning of the past year has been the need for white people, however ideologically aligned with the cause, to recognize the need to lead from behind.
“It is OK to lend your voice to the chorus, but you don’t have to be the solo singer,” Young said. “People are sitting back and asking, ‘Who is going to save us?’ — And it’s us. WE have to save us.”
Or in the words of the intentionally lower-cased brother jeff, grassroots community organizer and publisher of the monthly 5 Star News, “If not us, who? If not now, when?” And in the words of Brownlee: “Each and every one of us has the responsibility to advance MLK’s dream. Because if we are not careful, his dream will turn into a nightmare.”
White people absolutely should be having one-on-one conversations with each other, Young suggested. But what’s not helping are shouting matches over social media. “Stop calling people out. Start calling people in,” Young said. “Pack away the mic and start mentoring. Start taking some of that knowledge you were privileged to get and share it.”
Monday, whether in person or in spirit, is a time “not only for the remembrance but the reaffirmation of the life and legacy of King as we face the continued injustices and inequality that he fought against so long ago,” Crow said.
It is time to stop holding a man down — and lift him up instead.
“We are all MLK,” Young said. “We are all Nelson Mandela. We are all Desmond Tutu. We are all Betty White. We are all of the people who made the decision to do things differently.”
Denver Gazette contributing arts columnist John Moore is an award-winning journalist who was named one of the 10 most influential theater critics by American Theatre Magazine.
