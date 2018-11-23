I was told there would be cake.
Or rather, I imagined the cake, thinking I’d find something delectable about “Dirty John,” Bravo’s eight-episode limited series based on the gripping true-crime podcast and narrative series by Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard.
In addition to drawing on Goffard’s riveting reporting — about Debra Newell, a wealthy Orange County businesswoman who fell for a charming and dangerous grifter named John Meehan — the drama stars Connie Britton, the patron saint of one-hour dramas.
Alas, “Dirty John,” created by former “Desperate Housewives” writer-producer Alexandra Cunningham, leaves a lot to be desired, judging by the three episodes made available for this review. The show premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Britton (of “Nashville” and “Friday Night Lights” fame) was an obvious choice to play Debra, described in the podcast as beautiful and put together, with layers of “cornsilk-blond” hair. When she meets John, she’s a divorcée, four times over, with four grown children and a thriving interior design business. She continues to believe in love and endures a sequence of bad dates in an effort to find it. Things feel different when she meets John, a handsome if somewhat scruffy anesthesiologist, who dotes on her.
Eric Bana plays Meehan with effective but rudimentary creepiness, and the show requisitely introduces us to the podcast’s major players, some of whom get name changes. By the end of the second episode, we’ve met Debra’s daughters, Veronica and Terra (Juno Temple and Julia Garner, respectively), her mother, Arlane (Jean Smart) and her nephew, Toby (Kevin Zegers).
The people and places — from the penthouse apartment Debra initially shares with Veronica to the beachside house she impulsively rents to hole up with her new beau — are all there, but the show doesn’t dig any deeper.
Bana’s sinister turn as John, whose self-described biography begins to crumble shortly after he woos Debra, doesn’t include any charm, which puts the show in shaky territory from the beginning. We need to be able to imagine Debra falling in love with him, even if we can see the red flags, which are aplenty.
Debra’s daughters were integral to Goffard’s reporting in ways I won’t divulge. But on-screen, they are reduced to paper dolls, acting out their podcast personas. It’s a real shame, because the Newell daughters — shy, sweet Terra and feisty Jacquelyn, the clear inspiration for Veronica — present an opportunity for the show to redeem itself with the right amount of camp. “Dirty John” thoroughly strikes out in this regard.
Veronica is immediately suspicious of John, who, she tells her mother, looks homeless and seems to be a little too interested in the expensive furnishings in their apartment. Temple so dutifully zeros in on Veronica’s edge that the character comes off as more bratty than anything else.
Garner, meanwhile, overexaggerates the vocal fry of Debra’s zombie-obsessed daughter, Terra, but isn’t given much else with which to work.
“Dirty John” gets moderately interesting in the third episode, which begins to delve into John’s past and previous marriage just as Debra is beginning to see his controlling and secretive demeanor. But it’s far too little, too late.
I expected much more. In the end, “Dirty John” only managed to spin a new con — promising dessert and delivering a plate of lukewarm leftovers.