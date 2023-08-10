You’ll never look at the East Vermijo Avenue downtown sidewalk in the same way again.

Not after you see a group of almost 50 dancers moving and grooving their way down the wide swath of cement.

“Dance experience was definitely not a requirement,” said Jan Johnson, Ormao’s artistic and executive director . “The only requirement was agreeing to the rehearsal schedule.”

The group will begin at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., and dance down the sidewalk to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Mobile recorded music, as well as live music by trumpet player Glen Whitehead, a professor in the visual and performing arts department at University of Colorado Colorado Springs, will accompany the dancers.

Audience members can watch from one spot or follow the group along to the end, where everybody can boogie at a DJ-led dance party on the museum’s plaza. The free performance starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“I kept looking at this beautiful new sidewalk created that’s going toward the Olympic museum,” Johnson said. “It reminded me of a runway. What if we did a runway performance with Ormao dancers and community members? What would that look like?”

Johnson also was inspired by New York City-based choreographer Larry Keigwin, who did a series of projects featuring performances by community members in different cities. In 2018 he and his dance troupe, Keigwin + Company, combined forces with Ormao at Green Box Arts Festival in Green Mountain Falls to pair local dancers and community members in a routine set to the music of Leonard Bernstein.

Saturday’s performance was choreographed by Stephanie Miracle, an assistant professor of dance at University of Iowa, who’s also the director of Fakers Club, an ongoing performance series in public spaces that references film noir and ’60s spy and crime TV shows.

To create movement for the piece, Johnson sent Miracle videos of her walking along the sidewalk.

“She decided to riff on the idea of sports and started doing research from movies and stories about Olympians,” Johnson said. “She started to land on the idea about winning and losing and does it really matter? What’s the point? It’s this idea of winning and losing and play versus competition.”

The performance also will feature cameos by Olympic and Paralympic athletes and local leaders, including Pioneers Museum Director Matt Mayberry; Susan Edmondson, president and CEO at The Downtown Partnership; Marisa Wigglesworth, chief executive officer at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum; and Colorado Springs District 3 City Councilwoman Michelle Talarico.

