The Old Spaghetti Factory, 3101 New Center Point, opened Monday to eager fans of the Portland, Ore.-based chain, founded by Guss and Sally Dussin in 1969. Many may have fond memories of the eatery located in downtown Denver.
“Unfortunately, we had to close that location in 2018,” said Kiana (Kiki) Dussin, granddaughter of Guss and Sally and marketing manager and social media and public relations representative for the family-owned business. “We couldn’t reach a new lease deal with the building’s owner in Denver. In Colorado besides this new location in Colorado Springs, we have another Old Spaghetti Factory in Westminster.”
The restaurant is famous for its three-course menu. Every entrée is served with hot, fresh-baked bread, soup or green salad, and a scoop of signature spumoni or vanilla ice cream. Entrées cover all the Italian American favorites like lasagna, chicken Parmesan, ravioli, tortellini, spaghetti and meatballs. A personal favorite of mine is their spaghetti with Mizithra cheese and browned butter.
According to the website, “This old Dussin family recipe almost never made it on the menu. When Guss Dussin went to apply for his business and liquor license for the first Old Spaghetti Factory, he was told that, in order to get the license, he needed to add one more item to the menu. So, Guss suggested to his family the beloved Mizithra cheese recipe. And to this day, it’s the most popular dish on our menu.”
Hours this week are 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner only. Starting next Monday, hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; the restaurant will operate until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit facebook.com/OldSpaghettiFactoryColoradoSprings.