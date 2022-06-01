“The Wolves” are howling.
The Fine Arts Center Theater Company is putting on a production of the Off-Broadway hit “The Wolves” that will run through June 26.
The New York Times hailed up-and-comer Sarah DeLappe’s first play as “exhilarating” and “uncannily assured,” beautifully capturing the rawness of late adolescence.
The play follows an undefeated high school girls soccer team, the Wolves, focusing on their pre-game warmup chatter — conversations about love and family and everything in between.
Produced in collaboration with Colorado College’s theater and dance department, “The Wolves” features CC student actors as well as national and Colorado-based talent.
“It’s so true to what being a teenager is like,” said Jolie Curran, the CC student playing girl No. 8, in emphasizing the play’s potency.
The dialogue reflects the play’s commitment to reality. “A lot of ‘likes’” and “a lot of ‘ums’” are written into the script; characters interrupt each other’s gossip, they’re mean, and then they’re vulnerable, and then they’re kind.
They’re teenage girls — Curran’s character insists on remaining young while others are in a rush to grow up, get the grade, the guy or the gal.
“It’s a play about the differences between these young women and what happens when they come together.”
But it’s also a play about soccer. The Colorado College women’s coach, Keri Sanchez, came in to help the cast learn the basics: dribbling, passing.
“It was really funny,” Curran says, “just nine theater people doing sports … kind of wacky.”
Want to see “The Wolves”? Come laugh, come cry, “at least applaud,” Curran said.
The play is staged outdoors in the Fine Arts Center courtyard, so staff advises that you bring some layers.