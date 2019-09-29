Getting out to a cultural event can be challenging for some.
Location, cost, Netflix, sloth-like tendencies, what have you.
Enter ArtPOP. Exit excuses.
The third annual series begins Friday, and offers 20 free performances, exhibits and creative experiences throughout the city. It’s all part of Arts Month, held every October in cities across the country. The initiative was founded in 1993 by Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit that works to advance the arts across the country. The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region introduced Colorado Springs to its first Arts Month in 2014.
“We try to keep it eclectic,” said Brian Tryon, a photographer and visual artist, about ArtPOP. He’s also on the Pikes Peak Arts Council board of directors, which curated the monthlong slate of one- to two-hour performances. “We don’t want a traditional gallery painter situation. There’s nothing wrong with that, but we want an eclectic mix to explore different mediums of creativity and art.”
And diverse it is. Jon Sargent’s “Masculine Chrysalis” invites audience participation to transform the masculinity of a live model in a multimedia performance. It’s Oct. 12 at Manitou Art Center.
Or try “Patty Tomsky’s Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo,” a party of poems, music, paintings and spoken word by actors celebrating David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Courtney Love and others. You’re invited to dress as your favorite rock star. It’s Oct. 19 at Bonnie Bee’s Studio Imagine.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center to stage Tony Award-winning 'Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time'
On Saturday, Denver-based mural artist Daniel Crosier will paint lines in a pop-up mural at Acacia Park in his “Live Lines” installation. Liz Kettle will offer “Stitch Meditation: Art for All,” and explore the mindfulness of fabric and creative stitch. Show up and make a small collage for you and one for the group project Oct. 6 at Library 21c. Many more ArtPOP experiences can be found online at peakradar.com/categories/artpop.
Contact the writer: 636-0270