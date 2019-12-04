‘5-4-3-2-1’ by Ormao Dance Company
When: 7 p.m. Friday, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Ormao Dance Company, 10 S. Spruce St.
Price: $20 to $26; 471-9759, ormaodance.org
The title of the performance refers to five dances, four seasons, three boxes, two studios and one art installation. Choreographers include Ila Conoley, Jessica Russ, Janet Johnson and David Dorfman. The installation is by Wendy Mike.
‘Dances with Trolls’ by Millibo Art Theatre
When: Opens Saturday, runs through Dec. 22, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St.
Price: $12.50, $44 family four-pack; 465-6321, themat.org
No nutcrackers here. Instead, there’s a troll, which is strangely refreshing. Princess Snowflakey and the Trolls are in the midst of holiday madness. The snow won’t fall, the Trolls flunk out of charm school and they all must solve a mystery on Blizzard Bluffs.
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $43 to $83; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com
The little reindeer with the cherry red nose is an undeniably lovable guy, and this musical shows us all how what makes us different is something to be proud of. Look for your favorite holiday characters, including Santa, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster and Yukon Cornelius.
‘The Nutcracker’ by Rachael’s School of Dance
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Wasson Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way
Price: $10 to $15; rachaelsdance@msn.com, rsodance.com
Clara travels with her sweet Nutcracker Prince to the Land of Sweets, ruled over by the Sugar Plum Fairy. More than 70 young dancers will perform this holiday classic.
The Clown Holiday Extravaganza
When: 7 and 9 p.m. Friday
Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
Price: Free, reservations recommended; 255-5133, uccspresents.org
This is not an event for those who suffer from coulrophobia (fear of clowns). Join University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ Department of Visual and Performing Arts for an evening of clown mad-cappery, featuring comedic and dramatic scenes and silly antics.
‘Nutcracker, the Ballet’ by Sangre de Cristo Ballet
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo
Price: $15; 719-295-7200, sdc-arts.org
Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” is a tradition for Sangre de Cristo Ballet. This will be the 20th year the company has brought to life the story of a girl and her magical wooden doll.
‘In Progress’ by Pikes Peak Community College
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Pikes Peak Community College, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.
Price: Free; 502-3124, ppcc.edu/degrees-certificates/dance
The college’s High Altitude Dance Ensemble features 11 female students who, through dance, aim to redefine the role and expectations of women in society.
‘Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum’
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13-14, 20-21; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. Dec. 14-15, 21-22
Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, 119 Parker Avenue West, Denver
Price: $30 to $40; 303-295-1759 ext. 13, cleoparkerdance.org
Under the direction of Cleo Parker Robinson, the modern dance company features works inspired by the African American experience and rooted in ethnic dance traditions.
Also playing
• “The ReGifters,” by Fountain Community Theater, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14, Fountain Community Theater, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain, $8-$10; 233-5192, fountaintheater.org
• “A Christmas Carol, The Musical,” by Peak Performing Arts, 7 p.m. Friday and Dec. 13, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 14, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15, Peak Performing Arts (inside Chapel Hills Mall), 1710 Briargate Parkway, Suite 407, $8 to $15, free 3 and younger; 377-0130, peakperformingarts.com
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette