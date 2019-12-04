‘5-4-3-2-1’ by Ormao Dance Company

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Ormao Dance Company, 10 S. Spruce St.

Price: $20 to $26; 471-9759, ormaodance.org

The title of the performance refers to five dances, four seasons, three boxes, two studios and one art installation. Choreographers include Ila Conoley, Jessica Russ, Janet Johnson and David Dorfman. The installation is by Wendy Mike.

‘Dances with Trolls’ by Millibo Art Theatre

When: Opens Saturday, runs through Dec. 22, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St.

Price: $12.50, $44 family four-pack; 465-6321, themat.org

No nutcrackers here. Instead, there’s a troll, which is strangely refreshing. Princess Snowflakey and the Trolls are in the midst of holiday madness. The snow won’t fall, the Trolls flunk out of charm school and they all must solve a mystery on Blizzard Bluffs.

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.

Price: $43 to $83; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com

The little reindeer with the cherry red nose is an undeniably lovable guy, and this musical shows us all how what makes us different is something to be proud of. Look for your favorite holiday characters, including Santa, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster and Yukon Cornelius.

‘The Nutcracker’ by Rachael’s School of Dance

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wasson Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way

Price: $10 to $15; rachaelsdance@msn.com, rsodance.com

Clara travels with her sweet Nutcracker Prince to the Land of Sweets, ruled over by the Sugar Plum Fairy. More than 70 young dancers will perform this holiday classic.

The Clown Holiday Extravaganza

When: 7 and 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.

Price: Free, reservations recommended; 255-5133, uccspresents.org

This is not an event for those who suffer from coulrophobia (fear of clowns). Join University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ Department of Visual and Performing Arts for an evening of clown mad-cappery, featuring comedic and dramatic scenes and silly antics.

‘Nutcracker, the Ballet’ by Sangre de Cristo Ballet

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo

Price: $15; 719-295-7200, sdc-arts.org

Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” is a tradition for Sangre de Cristo Ballet. This will be the 20th year the company has brought to life the story of a girl and her magical wooden doll.

‘In Progress’ by Pikes Peak Community College

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Pikes Peak Community College, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.

Price: Free; 502-3124, ppcc.edu/degrees-certificates/dance

The college’s High Altitude Dance Ensemble features 11 female students who, through dance, aim to redefine the role and expectations of women in society.

‘Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum’

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13-14, 20-21; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. Dec. 14-15, 21-22

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, 119 Parker Avenue West, Denver

Price: $30 to $40; 303-295-1759 ext. 13, cleoparkerdance.org

Under the direction of Cleo Parker Robinson, the modern dance company features works inspired by the African American experience and rooted in ethnic dance traditions.

Also playing

• “The ReGifters,” by Fountain Community Theater, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14, Fountain Community Theater, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain, $8-$10; 233-5192, fountaintheater.org

• “A Christmas Carol, The Musical,” by Peak Performing Arts, 7 p.m. Friday and Dec. 13, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 14, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15, Peak Performing Arts (inside Chapel Hills Mall), 1710 Briargate Parkway, Suite 407, $8 to $15, free 3 and younger; 377-0130, peakperformingarts.com

