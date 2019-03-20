Here’s your chance to buy Rock Ledge Ranch, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Red Rock Canyon Open Space. The Colorado Springs version of Monopoly has arrived: Colorado Springs-opoly. Buy all the properties you’ve always had your eye on, increase rent by collecting city blocks and trade them for keys to the city. Watch for obstructions on your journey: traffic jams, property taxes and parking fines, much like the tried and true version of the classic game. It’s on sale now at Walmart for $19.98; lateforthesky.com.
Now you can buy Garden of the Gods | Pikes Pick
- By: Jennifer Mulson
- Updated
- Comments
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on Jennifer Mulson daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Jennifer Mulson posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
Most Read
-
2 run from serious-injury crash in west Colorado Springs
-
Conversion therapy ban appears headed to become Colorado law
-
Landfill expert weighs in on search for Kelsey Berreth's body
-
Say goodbye to Salsa Brava with old menu favorites | Pikes Pick
-
Blizzard tore roof from Colorado Springs refuge for homeless veterans