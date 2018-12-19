Job requirements: Must be willing to sword fight dressed as a pirate on top of a waterfall, get fake stabbed and fall 30 feet into a pool.

Pay? $14 per hour.

Sold! Where do you sign up? Casa Bonita, where else? Denver's quirky Mexican-themed restaurant is on the hunt for people 18 and older to join its Dive Team.

Those who have visited the almost 45-year-old eatery, which doesn't necessarily focus on food quality, but food quantity, with its free-for-all on sopapillas, are familiar with its death-defying mealtime entertainment, along with its other perks — an arcade, haunted cave, skits featuring Wild West shootouts, flame-juggling and a "gorilla" named Chiquita.

Auditions will be held at the Lakewood restaurant's indoor waterfall, and include a front one-and-a-half somersault dive, inward dive, swan dive and back layout dive.

Divers must be able to work Fridays through Sundays. Call 303-232-5115 to schedule an audition. Go online to casabonitadenver.com for more information.

