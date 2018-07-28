MORRISON • Imagine a concert experience with hundreds of stairs, thousands of sweaty 20-somethings and two musical groups boasting more than 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre has a lot to offer even the most skeptical concertgoer.
As a Colorado newbie, I had a show at Red Rocks highlighted and circled on my bucket list. I’d heard about its stunning views and acoustics. It didn’t disappoint.
Red Rocks fuses two Colorado loves: music and hiking. Views from the top rows of the coliseum-style amphitheater can rival those of a foothills hike, with a sweeping panorama of Denver, glittering lakes and pink sunsets the sweet treat for concertgoers sitting high enough to see over the stage.
The venue’s two biggest rock formations are taller than Niagara Falls.
It’s not only the views that make a Red Rocks concert like a hike. The many stairs between the parking lots and seating area could serve as a prerequisite to the Manitou Incline. But the acoustics and views are worth the climb. The stairs might even motivate people toward sobriety. Nobody wants a drunken tumble down those steps.
My first visit was this month, to see Hippo Campus and Sylvan Esso. The place was packed. Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso thanked the crowd for a sold-out show.
The indie-rock sounds of Hippo Campus and electro-pop of Sylvan Esso sounded crisp and clean traveling through the stadium.
While talented sound engineers surely help the phenomenal concert sound, the rocks seem to carry vibrations with ease. It seems as if the speaker system doesn’t have to do much work.
Even in front of the stage, heavy waves of saturated sound don’t violently slap your eardrums. The sound is perfectly leveled from each distance. But forget about plush seats. Instead, count on rows upon rows of bleacher-like wooden benches.
During the opening act at this concert, some people sat. But for the headliner, nearly everyone was on their feet. It’s nice to have the option to sit and room to dance.
Some standing-only venues have so much moshing or shoving that you can hardly move a pinkie. But Red Rocks has ample room for arm swaying and hip shaking, without awkwardly hip-bumping your neighbor.
Whether you’re close to the stage with optimal views of the bands, or sitting high with great city views, any spot at Red Rocks will do the trick.
Pouf clouds of marijuana smoke might drive you crazy, though. While pot is prohibited here, the smoke can get thick nonetheless. Those who can tolerate it, though, should enjoy this quintessential Colorado summer activity. The evenings cool with delightful breezes, and enjoying them in an open-air venue with live music can’t be beat.
The best Red Rocks concert tip? Bring a reusable water bottle. You can refill it at the water fountains. And that’s necessary for all of the stair-climbing and scream-singing you’re likely to endure.