Who do you love?
Forget Valentine’s Day. Now’s the time to profess your love for all your favorite people, places, businesses, service providers, actors, art galleries, coffee shops and burgers in the Pikes Peak region.
The time is now to throw out names for next year’s 26th annual Best of the Springs. Nominations are open Friday and run through Nov. 17. Go online to gazette.com/bestof to do your civic duty.
Need a little incentivizing? Five of you who make nominations in at least 10 categories will be randomly chosen to receive $100 for your troubles.
