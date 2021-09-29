It’s time to nominate all those special things readers consider the Best of the Springs.
The top nominations, entered online Friday through Nov. 14, will go onto the ballot to be voted on by readers. Announcement of gold, silver and bronze winners will be in 2022.
Name your favorites in everything from best burrito, wedding cake, music venue and coffee drive-up to trail to hike, plumber, dentist, auto dealership, homebuilder, florist, farmers market and several hundred others.
The Gazette’s categories: Shopping, Arts & Entertainment, City Life & Recreation, Food & Drink, Family & Health and, Services & Professionals.
Your nominations will help get your favorites moved forward for voting. Email addresses required for those making nominations.
For the community’s best: thebestof thesprings.com/nominations-home.