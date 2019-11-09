TV Tonight
The early holiday flicks continue with “Radio Christmas.” It follows a disc jockey (Keshia Knight Pulliam) who discovers the true meaning of Christmas while broadcasting from the town of Bethlehem, Pa. 6 p.m., Lifetime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The joke goes: “Why is there a worm in the tequila bottle?” Answer: “So you don’t have to drink alone.” No need to drink alone. Check out this Sauvecito Tequila dinner at Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., 6 p.m. Thursday. For $69 (plus tax and tip), enjoy a five-course dinner paired with tequila-based cocktails. Call 471-8272 for reservations.