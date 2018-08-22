The Nov. 6 show that Nicki Minaj and Future were scheduled to play at the Pepsi Center in Denver on their NickiHndrxx North American tour is no longer taking place as scheduled, according to Pepsi Center ticketing service, Altitude Tickets.
Refunds for the previously scheduled North American tour dates will be available "at the point of purchase," the Altitude Tickets website said.
In a post on her Instagram, Minaj said that her North American tour has not been cancelled, but it has been rescheduled. Her latest album was originally scheduled to be released in June, she said, but she was still writing and recording it until last week.
"I can’t rehearse 4 WEEKS for a tour I originally planned on rehearsing 3 months for. I give my fans QUALITY," Minaj wrote on Instagram.
Minaj said that her European and Australian tour dates will remain the same, and that she will only be rescheduling her North American tour dates.