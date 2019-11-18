Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa is bringing her "D.R.E.A.M" tour to Colorado Springs in 2020.
Siwa added 50 dates to her "Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour," and the latest leg kicks off March 11 at The Broadmoor World Arena.
Tickets are $39.50-$69.50 and go on sale at noon Friday at The Broadmoor World Arena box office and online at broadmoorworldarena.com, axs.com and jojodreamtour.com.
A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available.
Siwa appeared on two seasons of "Dance Moms" with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. The 16-year-old is known for singles "Boomerang" and "Kid in a Candy Store" and has more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube.
On tour, Siwa will donate $1 for each ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer, a foundation that provides financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer.
Nickelodeon will premiere a TV special called "JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert" at 6 p.m. Friday. The show features footage from Siwa's performances and interviews.