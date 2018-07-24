When Nick Spencer turned in the first draft of his debut issue of a new “The Amazing Spider-Man” series for Marvel Comics, everyone at Marvel loved it. Everyone except Spencer.
He was convinced something was missing from his first issue of one of Marvel’s flagship titles, which launched in print and digital this month. He figured out the secret ingredient during a dinner conversation with Joe Quesada, chief creative officer at Marvel Comics.
Spencer and Quesada met to talk as he prepared to write “The Amazing Spider-Man” after the decade-long run of Dan Slott, which recently ended with the title’s 801st issue. The series was renumbered for Spencer’s debut, with artist Ryan Ottley illustrating.
The relationship between Spider-Man/Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson came up. They were once an all-time comic book couple but were not known as an item anymore. Slott even said during his time writing Spider-Man that fans shouldn’t expect a rekindling of any spider-flames.
Spencer, like many fans, assumed rules were in place to keep Peter and Mary Jane apart. Quesada told him that was never Marvel’s intent when they decided to erase Spider-Man’s marriage to Mary Jane from continuity years ago, during the Spider-Man “One More Day” story.
“Once I had that piece of the puzzle in place, everything else came together and improved massively,” Spencer said.
Suddenly, knowing Mary Jane could be a romantic part of the story made Spencer’s plans for the series “1,000 times better.”
Marvel’s former top couple are front and center at the beginning and end of Spencer’s first “The Amazing Spider-Man” tale. The story opens with a flashback. Spider-Man (in his classic black-and-white suit) and Mary Jane are atop a skyscraper, smiling, in love, happy. It’s a nod to one of Spencer’s favorite Spider-Man stories ever, a “The Sensational Spider-Man” annual written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by Salvador Larroca in 2006.
During the issue, Spidey endures classic Peter Parker problems such as losing his job, rent worries and roommate issues. Mary Jane can do nothing but laugh in Peter’s face at the ridiculousness of super-villains not being the worst part of his life. At the end, Mary Jane lets Spider-Man (and readers) know she’ll be there with him for the good and bad during these new adventures.
“It’s kind of funny how it all turned out,” Spencer said. “Obviously, it’s a huge moment for the fans. They’re very excited. I’m very glad we got it in there.”