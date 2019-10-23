Musical masterpiece

The Nicholas Payton/Colorado Springs Philharmonic concert also will feature “Sketches of Spain,” the much-beloved but seldom-performed masterpiece collaboration by Miles Davis and Gil Evans.

“I grew up hearing Miles Davis music,” Payton says. “I don’t remember not knowing what it was. When I started really delving into music, he was and still is my favorite musician. He made me want to play this music for the rest of my life. His whole body of work is the cornerstone of my development.”

“Sketches” was released in 1960 to critical acclaim and became one of history’s best-selling jazz albums. Evans, the arranger and composer, gave Davis a showcase for his mellow yet bold trumpet.

The composition runs a little more than 40 minutes and calls for 26 musicians.