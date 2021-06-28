Here’s a look at some of the Fourth of July fireworks shows and events in the Pikes Peak region and around the state. Due to fire dangers, all events are subject to change.
Thursday-Sunday
• Greeley Stampede: Rodeos, concerts, carnival rides, games and a fireworks show on Sunday; greeleystampede.org
• Steamboat Springs: 4th of July parade, rodeo, live music, art walk, ski jumping competition; steamboatchamber.com.
Friday-Saturday
• Denver: Downtown-visible fireworks display from Coors Field after Colorado Rockies game; mlb.com/rockies/schedule/2021-07.
Friday-Sunday
• Brush: Brush Rodeo featuring a parade, art show and fireworks; facebook.com/BrushRodeo.
• Creede: Independence Day Celebration with a street festival, mining competitions, live music, live theater, beer garden; creede.com/4th-of-july.
• Florence: 4th of July Weekend Celebration with drive-in movies, live music, parades, fireworks at more; tinyurl.com/4xkfkfvm.
• Pagosa Springs: 4th of July Parade, rodeo and fireworks; visitpagosasprings.com/july4th.
Saturday-Sunday
• Tri-Lakes area: Independence Day parade on Saturday in Monument, plus a street fair and beer garden, live music, pancake breakfast, the Palmer Lake Fun Run as well as fireworks and festivities in Palmer Lake; monumenthillkiwanis.org.
Saturday
• Englewood: Kids' activities, food trucks starting at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Belleview and Cornerstone parks; englewoodco.gov/our-city/events/upcoming/4th-of-july-fireworks.
Sunday
• Arvada Independence Day Fireworks: 7-10 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk, Stenger Soccer Complex; arvadafestivals.com.
• Aurora 4th of July Spectacular: No music or food/drink vendors, but fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. launching from Bicentennial Park. Only viewing happening at Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn. Fireworks can also be seen from area residents and neighborhood; tinyurl.com/zpd8ncw.
• Brighton Fourth of July Festival: Live music starting at 5 p.m. followed by fireworks; brightonco.gov.
• Breckenridge Independence Day Celebration: Main Street parade, live music, art festivals; gobreck.com/event/independence-day-celebration.
• Broomfield Great American Picnic: Beer garden, bike parade and more, 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Broomfield County Commons Park. Parking available at Legacy High School, with shuttles from 5-11 p.m.; broomfield.org/611/July-4th.
• Buena Vista Fourth of July Town Wide Celebration: 5K race, Art in the Park festival, beer garden, kids art classes; buenavistacolorado.org/4th-of-july-celebrations.
• Castle Rock: Fireworks display at sundown; crgov.com
• Colorado Springs: Old North End 4th of July Parade: Starts at 9 a.m. at Wood Avenue and Washington Street; facebook.com/events/1787166631458482/?ti=ls.
• Colorado Springs: 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch starting at 9 p.m. Patriotic music will be broadcast on local radio stations while fireworks light up the night sky from various locations. Fireworks also will be streamed live; tinyurl.com/y982elvb.
• Colorado Springs: Switchbacks FC are hosting a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Weidner Field. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display; switchbacksfc.com.
• Commerce City: Colorado Rapids are hosting fireworks after game. Tickets for game available online. Go online for ticket prices. For those not attending game, fireworks can be seen all around the stadium at 6000 Victory Way; coloradorapids.com/4thfest.
• Cripple Creek 4th of July Celebration: Live music and festivities starting at noon, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Brass Ass parking lot, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.
• Denver: Fireworks display visible in surrounding areas from Elitch Gardens; elitchgardens.com/entertainment/fireworks.
• Durango: Fireworks will launch from Greenmount Cemetery at 9:15 p.m.; durango.com.
• Firestone: 4th at Firestone featuring a parade and live music starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by fireworks, Miner’s Park; facebook.com/firestonecolorado.
• Florence: Wet/Dry Parade starting at 10 a.m. on Main Street; tinyurl.com/5jesmvy8.
• Grand Lakes 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza: 10 p.m., over the lake; grandlakechamber.com.
• Gunnison: 4th of July "Together Again" Community Celebration with a 5K fun run, beer garden, live music and fireworks; gunnisonco.gov.
• La Junta: Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, featuring cannon firings, games and more, Bent’s Old Fort; visitlajunta.net.
• Larimer County Drive-in Fireworks Show: 9:15 p.m., with gates open for vehicle entry at 6 p.m., south entrance of Ranch Events Complex; lovgov.org.
• Northglenn: July 4th Celebrations: 8-11 a.m. E.B. Rains Park; noon-3 p.m. Fox Run North; 4-7 p.m. Wyco Park and Danahy Park; tinyurl.com/y6a8ohwg.
• Vail America Days: Exhibits, on-the-move musicians and more, from Vail Village to Lionshead; vailamericadays.com.
• Windsor: Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.; recreationliveshere.com
• Woodland Park: 4th of July Concert: Ute Pass Cultural Center Pavilion, city-woodlandpark.org.