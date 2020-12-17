Denver Art Museum will bring in more big artistic guns come November.
The traveling exhibit, "Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France," will open Nov. 14 and feature more than 100 works from 1855 to 1913 by artists including James Abbott McNeill Whistler, John Singer Sargent, Mary Cassatt, Cecilia Beaux, William Merritt Chase and Childe Hassam. The show will run through through Feb. 13, 2022.
It's the first sweeping look at France’s stylistic impact on American painters in the 19th and early 20th century.
"Visitors will experience the stories leading up to and at the turn of the 20th century of renowned American artists working and training in France,” says Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the DAM. “By advancing narratives that reveal the deep cultural links between France and America, DAM’s exhibit provides audiences with a more comprehensive understanding of one of the most complex periods in American art history.”