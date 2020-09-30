The cluttered closet started to bother Lauren Ciborowski so much that she gave it a name: the Closet of Shame.
After 11 years of owning her art gallery, The Modbo, her Closet of Shame had accumulated 11 years worth of items too useful to be thrown away but not useful enough to be stored somewhere else.
Inside were empty boxes, spare light bulbs, cleaning supplies, cabaret crops, old towels, bubble wrap, poker chips, a printer, folding tables and a ukulele.
Impressively for the small space, that wasn’t all. The Closet of Shame was home to a bunch of artwork left over from past shows. Some pieces belonged to artists who never came to pick up their art and others were once on hold for buyers who never came by to pick up their purchase.
Ciborowski always had a plan for the Closet of Shame — mainly to organize “the disaster.” Another, perhaps greater, plan came together while she thought of creative ways to keep her gallery going amid restrictions related to the novel coronavirus.
It’s an exhibit that could probably only happen during a pandemic and it’s called, “A Show Featuring All of the Unclaimed Art That Has Ended up in The Modbo Closet of Shame Since 2009.”
In short, Ciborowski calls it her “silly show.”
“We’re all doing the best we can,” she said. “This is my attempt of having some fun and trying to figure out what comes next.”
The past six months have been tumultuous for galleries like hers, which aren’t built for social distancing. The Modbo has about 650 square feet of indoor space, including a bathroom and the closet, so only six people have been allowed in at a time while others wait outside.
During a typical First Friday event, The Modbo sees 500 people throughout a night. As of late, that number has dropped to 100 or so.
“It’s been sad and I hate it,” Ciborowski said of recent months. “For me, the gallery isn’t only a commercial artistic endeavor. It’s also a social endeavor. It’s there for that interaction with people.”
She considered skipping an October show altogether. At the same time, she knows people in the community want to support The Modbo and she wants to keep showcasing art.
While nursing her 4-month-old baby in the middle of the night recently, she thought about her gallery and her Closet of Shame. “That’s what I should do,” she thought. “Let’s do a show that’s no harm and no foul.”
Ciborowski usually prides herself in well-curated shows, but she doesn’t expect this one to meet those standards. The pieces of unclaimed art are all of shapes and sizes and styles.
“It will be a crazy hodgepodge,” she said. “It will be 20 or 30 pieces that have nothing to do with each other, other than they’ve been keeping sad company together for the last few years.”
She might even put her freshly cleaned closet on display.
“That’s the point,” she said. “It’s lighthearted and low stakes.”
The lighthearted show could have another purpose: returning leftover pieces to their rightful owners. It’s a long shot, but Ciborowski says she hopes some of the art is recognized by their artists.
Following this exhibit, which has an opening reception on Friday and runs through Oct. 30, The Modbo will likely take a break.
“This might be my last hoorah for a while,” she said. “I want to be back when it’s safe and makes sense.”