If you go

What: The opening reception for "A Show Featuring All of the Unclaimed Art That Has Ended up in The Modbo Closet of Shame Since 2009"

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., Colorado Springs

Price: Admission is free. Masks are required. The show runs through Oct. 30 and is available for view by appointment or via personalized FaceTime tour.