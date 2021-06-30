The pandemic threatened to cancel a local Fourth of July tradition. Instead, a new tradition is forming.
The Fourth of July Symphony at the Park, the fireworks show traditionally held at Memorial Park, was changed to the Fourth of July Symphony on the Porch in 2020 as a way to keep the show going amid COVID-19 restrictions.
And that version is coming back Sunday, with fireworks being shot from multiple locations around the Pikes Peak region to hopefully give people patriotic views from wherever they are. The displays are accompanied by a symphony concert broadcasted from local radio stations.
The event is organized by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.
Brianna Goodwin, of the Colorado Springs Sports Corp., said 2020’s Fourth of July Symphony on the Porch was such a hit that they decided to stick with it this year.
“We just got the most amazing feedback from people who really liked it,” Goodwin said. “We felt we had something special.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers agrees, saying in a news release that “it feels right to bring this event back and continue to foster a sense of unity throughout our great city.”
The event brought unity to the Colorado Springs area during a time in 2020 when people couldn’t get together.
“We wanted to have so people didn’t have to miss out yet another thing,” Goodwin said. “A lot of people were missing out on so much last year.”
Organizers realized that, for some people, the event was better without the setting of Memorial Park.
“We heard from people who are homebound or don’t have a car or have to work on the Fourth of July, but they could stop for 10 minutes to watch the fireworks from wherever they were,” Goodwin said. “This opened it up to so many people.”
On Sunday, fireworks will be launched from locations including The Broadmoor, Cherokee Ridge Golf Course,The Club at Flying Horse,The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch, Garden of the Gods Resort and Club and the Patty Jewett Golf Course.
Firework displays under the Fourth of July Symphony on Your Porch umbrella will also be hosted by Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Rocky Mountain Vibes via ticketed events.
Without the same COVID restrictions this year, people will be able to watch fireworks from beyond their own homes and front porches.
Wherever they are, they’ll still be sharing the same view.
“When we can do something together in Colorado Springs, it gives us this small hometown feeling,” Goodwin said. “It gives us that united feeling.”