Sure, digital and virtual games are no-brainer choices for game lovers, but there’s nothing like playing a tabletop game in person with another human.

How else will you see the joy of nailing a win or the pang of losing a tough hand flicker across somebody’s face? You don’t get high-fives, hugs or conciliatory handshakes when you’re playing online.

Pikes Peak Gamers’ Board Game Convention runs Friday through Sunday in Manitou Springs’ Memorial Hall.

“Humans are social creatures, and tabletop board games bring people together in person for friendly competition, to challenge their minds and for fun,” said convention co-founder Jose Balderrama.

Balderrama and his wife have always shared a passion for games of all types — sports, video, cards and board — and began gathering family and friends to play, even starting a Friday Night Gamers night.

After attending BoardGameGeek’s BGG.CON, a large, annual tabletop board game convention in Dallas, in 2009 and every year since then, they were inspired to start their event, modeling it after the national event. Their first was in 2018, but the pandemic forced them to cancel from 2020 to 2022.

Beginners and experienced players are welcome at the convention. A $50 full weekend pass earns attendees access to the board game library and several ways to take part, including tournaments and card games. Single players can show up and play single-player games, join a table that needs more players, or choose a multiplayer game. Some tournaments require reservations. You also can schedule your own tournament for your favorite game by going online to pikespeakgamers.com.

With more than 1,300 board games in PPG’s vault, you name your pleasure and they’ll likely have it. And if you have no idea where to begin, go online to pikespeakgamers.com/vault-board-game-library to peruse their gaming sommelier’s recommendations by genre.

While there will be some small prizes for tournament winners, that’s not what the convention is about. It’s more to enjoy the camaraderie of playing games with others in an analog environment.

“Virtual and digital options have a time and place, but they will never re-create what it’s like to celebrate with others after an epic win or share in the disappointment of defeat together,” Balderrama said.

“Board games provide a way in which we can unplug from our digital worlds and be present to enjoy real life with each other.”

