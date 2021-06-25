It wasn’t the first musical Bethanny Jorenby-Shea saw, but “The Sound of Music” is the first one she fell in love with.
Her older sister often put on “The Sound of Music” while babysitting Jorenby-Shea, who memorized every song and scene. She’d put on one-woman versions of “The Sound of Music” for her family in the backyard. She later got a chance to play Brigitta Von Tramp.
As for the first musical she saw, it’s one of her most vivid childhood memories. She was 2 and couldn’t see from the back row. So she stood on the chair the whole time to take in the magic of live theater.
She remembers thinking, “I want to do that someday.”
Starting at the age of 10, she kept a binder full of musicals she wanted to be involved in with notes about how she’d direct them.
“It was just something that was a dream and passion in my heart,” she said. “And I lost sight of that.”
That is until Jorenby-Shea was asked to join Elevate Productions as the production manager and choreographer in 2017. She was previously teaching dance and was drawn to the chance to put on the musicals she loved so much.
And she was drawn to the heart behind Elevate, a performance company under the umbrella of Colorado Ballet Society. The company is made up of students at Colorado Ballet Society as well as people of all ages from the Colorado Springs community by audition. The way it’s set up means children and adults with different levels of experience are rehearsing — and learning — together.
“It’s just a beautiful thing,” Jorenby-Shea said. “It’s something I haven’t experienced with other community theater programs before.”
Something else beautiful is this: After a long break because of the pandemic, Elevate is back with live performances of, yes, “The Sound of Music.”
The company has been interested in performing the beloved musical for years, but was just recently able to get the rights to it as the national touring production of “The Sound of Music” got sidelined during the pandemic.
“We’ve always wanted to do this show and it feels really good that now we can,” she said. “There’s much more to the story than just the happy ‘Do-Re-Mi’ we all remember and love.”
As she says, the stage script differs from the movie script, so audiences might be surprised by songs and minor characters that show up on stage.
The show, featuring 47 local performers, opens its five-day run on Friday at Colorado Springs Christian School. It marks one of the first theater groups in the area and Colorado to return with live shows.
“It’s important for people to get out and enjoy live theater again,” Jorenby-Shea said. “I see it as getting a piece of normal back.”