One young Colorado Springs musician will spend her summer with an elite group of music makers.
Trumpet player Sophie Urban was selected for the 2021 Carnegie Hall National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America.
“I was super excited,” said Urban, 16, who was able to skip eighth grade and graduate early from Coronado High School this month. “This has been a dream of mine for a long time. I’m excited to play with a bunch of people I’ve worked with in the past and some I’ll be working with in school next year.”
She’ll spend the month of July in a residence at Purchase College, State University of New York, where she’ll play in master classes, rehearse with a full orchestra and work with guest conductors. Due to COVID-19, the orchestra will not tour or play at Carnegie Hall.
Urban’s affair with the trumpet began early, at 5, when she pulled her mother’s old trumpet out of a closet and started to play. At 7, she started taking lessons from trumpet player Thomas Wilson, the associate conductor of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and music director of the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs. Those lessons will continue until she leaves for The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University in Houston in the fall.
For the last four years, she’s also studied with Philip Hembree, a trumpet player for the Colorado Symphony in Denver.
Urban’s long resume includes five years with the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony and three years with the Denver Young Artists Orchestra. She also was selected as principal chair to the Colorado All State Orchestra, Colorado All State Band, University of Colorado Honor Band and Colorado Springs All City Band.
“It’s my outlet for expression,” Urban said. “It’s a lot of fun. I have such a great community through music. I’ve done it for so long it’s just a part of me. I can’t imagine life without it.”
