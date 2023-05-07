Many decades ago, a Western novel changed archaeologist W. Michael Gear’s life.

Sitting in his family cabin in Empire, about 40 miles west of Denver, Gear followed the story of a protagonist with a herd of steers. Fast forward to the epilogue, where those steers were having spring calves in Montana. The biological impossibility grated.

“The key word is steers,” Gear said from the buffalo ranch in the Owl Creek Mountains of northern Wyoming that he shares with his wife and co-author, Kathleen O’Neal Gear, “which is a castrated male. It was one of those things, where you sit there at night watching the fire in the wood stove and say, ‘I could do better than that.’”

More than 85 books later, and it’s clear Gear made the right choice. He and Kathleen, both archaeologists and New York Times bestselling authors, are this year’s recipients of the Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District’s Frank Waters Award. The $1,000 award was established in 1993 in Waters’ name for excellence in writing about the West.

The couple will be lauded for their historical, prehistorical, science-fiction and modern thrillers June 3 at The Frank Waters and Golden Quill Literary Awards Luncheon at The DoubleTree by Hilton. Colorado Springs author Barbara Nickless will be given the Golden Quill Award, a $500 prize for outstanding literary achievement by a local author, illustrator, photographer or publication. And Peggy Shivers will receive the Best Friend Award for her longtime support of PPLD and donations of books by Black authors and books about Black history. Lunch reservations are required by May 26.

“Mike and Kathy Gear have used their extensive archaeological knowledge of ancient people to enlighten and entertain the reading world. Their research lends a unique authenticity to their work about Native Americans, and they are great storytellers too. They’ve also tapped into Western history to create some excellent educational novels,” said Linda DuVal, co-chair of the event’s program committee.

Forget history class. One need only read through the Gears’ oeuvre to glean an education of the cultural heritage of North America.

Ever heard of Cohokia? Around 1150 BCE, Cahokia was a metroplex that spread across the Illinois American Bottoms, near modern-day St. Louis. It was the third-largest city in the world, Michael says. Now all you see is Monks Mound, a hump of dirt that was once the largest earthen structure in the world.

“Cahokia was to eastern North America as Rome was to western Europe,” said Michael, who was born in Colorado Springs but later moved to Fort Collins.

The Gears took that ancient civilization and fashioned a series around it. The “People of Cahokia” culminated with last year’s “Lightning Shell.”

“Every culture in North America was different and their history is spectacular,” Kathleen said. “We have North America civilizations that were equally as grand as anything in Egypt, Europe or Mesoamerica. Most Americans don’t know that because a lot of native peoples built in wood and thatch, and it doesn’t preserve as well as the cathedrals in Europe or the pyramids in Mesoamerica.”

Though many of their books carry only one of their names, the couple write almost everything together. They each have different experiences in archaeology, so whomever has the expertise for a particular story is tasked with drafting the bare bones of the plot and characters. Then they hand the book back and forth about a dozen times, rewriting each other’s words until they’re both happy.

As one might expect, there can be disagreements, but any squabbles are usually over the interpretation of scientific data.

“Archaeology is like a black and white photo torn to shreds. You piece it back together as best you can, but it always has huge gaps in information,” Kathleen said. “We once spent three weeks arguing over our characters in ‘People of the Lightning’ book, which was set 8,000 years ago in Florida.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270