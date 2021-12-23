After the last almost two years, you deserve to rouge up your cheeks, put on something sparkly and have a glass of something bubbly.

New Year’s Eve is upon us once again, with plenty of festive options, from the fancy to the casual. And here’s hoping the evening will usher in a better-feeling, less anxious 2022. Cheers to that.

• Colorado Springs Philharmonic was dark last year due to contract disputes, but the symphony is back together and ready to play in the new year with classic tunes from Gershwin, Broadway hits from Andrew Lloyd Webber, vocalists Josh Franklin, Gina Milne and Leo Nova-Wolfe, and local Americana and folk performer Joe Johnson, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$70; pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com.

• How about dancing into the new year to the sounds of a nine-piece funk and soul horn band? Collective Groove will provide the tunes at the New Year’s Eve Dance Party at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center. The night includes an hors d’oeuvres buffet, party favors and a champagne toast, 9 p.m., 10 S. Parkside Drive, $65; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.

• The Broadmoor will offer two events, one for those who are feeling posh, the other for those who prefer to keep it more low-key. The New Year’s Eve Bash is the latter. It’s at 8:30 p.m. in the International Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Avenue, $75. The New Year’s Eve Gala is black tie, and will feature a gourmet five-course dinner, along with music from The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Champagne and a balloon drop. It’s at 7:30 p.m. in Broadmoor Hall, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Avenue, $295; broadmoor.com.

• If you’d like to end the year with belly laughs, head to Loonees Comedy Corner where “Houston’s Funniest Person” Sam Demaris is the featured comedian. Slade Ham will open the show, 7:30 and 10 p.m., 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$40, includes bottle of Champagne per every two people; 591-0707, looneescc.com.

• Francisco Ramos, an actor, voice-over artist and Top 10 finalist on “Last Comic Standing” in 2015, will headline two shows at 3E’s Comedy Club, 7 and 9:30 p.m., 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 694-9911, 3escomedy.com.

• The Emo Night Tour at The Black Sheep will feature DJs spinning tunes from rock bands such as Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! at the Disco and My Chemical Romance, 9 p.m., 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; 227-7625, blacksheeprocks.com

• Celebrate the end of 2021 in a castle. The New Year’s Eve Gala at Glen Eyrie Castle will feature the George Sisneros Band playing a little bit of everything: jazz, swing, country, Spanish, Irish, pop and more, 5-10 p.m., 3820 N. 30th St., $125; 265-7050, gleneyrie.org.

• Randy’s New Year’s Eve Dance Party will offer multiple dance floors to shake off the old year. Dance to tunes by Frank Sinatra, as well as hits from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, Latin, country, Top 40 and more, 8 p.m., The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $110; eventbrite.com, randysinatra.com.

• A hankering for ’70s-themed disco music will lead you straight to Lulu’s Downstairs, where Boogie Nights Presents: NYE Disco Party will happen at 9 p.m. DJ Gabe from the Future will throw down the beats, while you dance in your era-perfect costumes. A Champagne toast is part of the deal, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; 424-7637, eventbrite.com, lulusdownstairs.com.

• Lose the Champagne toast, dinner and dancing, and add WhirlyBall, LaserTag, bowling, pop-up games and buffet for a different sort of New Year’s Bash at WhirlyBall. Play around from noon-4 p.m., 3971 Palmer Park Blvd., $20 for kids, $30 for adults; 637-9999, whirlyball.com/colorado-springs.

Contact the writer: 636-0270