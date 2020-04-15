Dreams of travel have been squashed for now, but that doesn't mean you can't roam our glorious state in other ways.
Brand USA's new travel series, "Trails & Trailblazers," features scenery from the Royal Gorge and Mesa Verde National Park. The show is playing on the free streaming network GoUSA TV, available on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, or through the Apple iOS store and Google Play.
"Trails & Trailblazers" is derived from Brand USA's documentary "Into America's Wild" and follows a young pilot as she discovers scenic spots across the country.
Brand USA also is dropping several other travel shows this month on the network, including "California Pop," set to launch April 23, and "Lucky in Love," launching April 30.
"Now, in a time when we must channel our passion for exploration into new and inventive ways, these video series give viewers the opportunity to see diverse perspectives, hear fresh and engaging stories, and add new destinations to their bucket lists,” said Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer for Brand USA.