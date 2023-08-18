Manitou Springs’ Marcy Morrison Bridge is now host to a piece of art.

The city recently unveiled a glass tile mural, titled “La Amistad Manitou Springs,” that sits on the side of the bridge.

The mural was created by California artist Javier Racabado, who was selected from a nationwide pool of mural artists. Racabado was chosen because of his expertise, said Audrey Gray, vice chair of the Creative Alliance of Manitou Springs.

“Of the submissions, he had a really good sense of design and color that stood out — also really clear mastery of his art form,” Gray said.

The colorful mural depicts local animals such as bees, alongside wildflowers against a bright, turquoise background.

“The way the glass is set, it really catches your eye as you walk across the bridge, or drive across, because of the way that thousands and thousands of little pieces catch the light,” Gray said.

Working with the creative alliance, the city decided to pursue the project while renovating the bridge, named after former Manitou Springs Mayor Marcy Morrison.

“They were already redoing the bridge, and when they were figuring out how to do that, they thought, ‘Why would we not put something beautiful here instead of just plain concrete?’” Gray said.