If you've been wondering when you can finally enter the fifth dimension, your wait is over.
During their day of panels at the Television Critics Association winter tour in Pasadena, California, CBS announced that the rebooted version of "The Twilight Zone" will premiere on Monday, April 1.
Academy Award winner Jordan Peele ("Get Out") will serve as host and narrator and is an executive producer on the highly anticipated series. Additional cast members include Greg Kinnear, John Cho, Adam Scott, Steven Yeun, Jacob Tremblay, Alison Tiolman and Ike Barinholtz.
"The Twilight Zone" will be exclusive to CBS All Access, the network's subscription streaming service. CBS has steadily been adding a number of series to all All Access, with many new programs set to join critically acclaimed shows such as "Star Trek: Discovery" and "The Good Fight," which are exclusive to the service.
If you're a "Star Trek" fan, chances are you're looking forward to "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and a yet to be titled "Star Trek" series starring Patrick Stewart once again taking on his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.