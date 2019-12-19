Slingers Smokehouse & Saloon, featuring a menu heavy on meats with steaks, burgers, fried chicken, pork, elk and brisket, opened this month just off Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs.
The space at 5853 Palmer Park Blvd. previously had been a Sarges’ Grill and a Rhino’s Ranch.
Slingers is headed by Greg Howard, former owner of McCabe's Tavern downtown. Howard brought on Tommy Taylor as kitchen manager. Taylor opened Cowboy Star as the sous chef and has been working at Patty Jewett Bar & Grill.
Prices at Slingers are reasonable with a 12-ounce New York Strip going for $18 and half a smoked chicken for $9. Want to dine large? Start with the Fried Cowboy Stack ($8), a platter of onion straws, pickles and okra served with ranch dressing. Then dive into the Full Monty ($9.50), a Monte Cristo–style sandwich stacked with smoked turkey, ham and cheese, then battered, fried and served with berry barbecue sauce.
The décor at Slingers didn’t require much of an update. The space was already saloon-ready with a boot-scooting dance floor and extensive bar space with 20 taps. There are DJs or live music on weekends. Sports fans can enjoy games on several big screens. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, and 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 a.m. Saturdays. Details: 424-7664, tinyurl.com/yxxgko6j.