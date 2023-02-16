Zhaoming Wu lives with his paintbrush in the clouds.

In the evenings or after a rainstorm, the Asian American artist likes to take photos of the sky while sitting on the hill overlooking San Francisco Bay. The ethereal shapes of the clouds he collects often make it back to his studio, where he paints the shape-shifting wisps and colors onto the top three quarters of a canvas. He fills the remaining portion with images from his travels to Utah, Wyoming, Nevada and Southern California and the Southwestern landscapes that inspire him.

“It’s more close to nature,” Wu said about the landscapes from his home in San Francisco. “It’s more isolated from human society. That’s the kind of feeling I like.

Wu’s works will be featured alongside those by Mian Situ and Benjamin Wu in the new exhibit “Masters of Classical Painting,” at Broadmoor Galleries at The Broadmoor. A free opening reception is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The show will be up through March 9.

All three artists are classically trained with similar backgrounds.

“How they paint is perfection,” said Broadmoor Galleries Director Krista Steed-Reyes. “They’re very different. These guys are what you think you’re going to see if you go into a museum, with the quality of work. People are surprised people still paint like this.”

Benjamin, a historical painter whose works have hung at Broadmoor Galleries for about a decade, paints early American settlers going about their daily lives. He also creates such realistic still life paintings that Steed-Reyes has caught patrons leaning over to sniff the pieces.

“He’s been coming to Colorado Springs and hanging with the Pikes Peak Range Riders,” she said about Benjamin. “They take him on range rides, and he’ll use that as reference material for his paintings.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Situ also is a well-known Western painter with a knack for storytelling in his works, often of families and intimate relationships.

Zhaoming moved to the U.S. from China in 1991 to get his masters of fine arts from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. He’s lived there ever since, making and teaching art at the school. He’ll attend the exhibit opening Thursday.

His career isn’t unusual for Chinese artists, who, in the ’90s, he says, were eager to visit Europe or the U.S. after studying Western art in China. They wanted to see the original pieces by the masters in stateside museums, as well as enter the art market and find representation in galleries.

Once in the states, Zhaoming’s style changed, he says, as he got used to American life and fell in love with American art. That included being influenced by the California colors, which are different from those, say, on the East Coast.

“It’s really sunny in California. The color becomes stronger and more colorful,” he said. “More bright colors happen in the painting. And painting brushstrokes, such as John Singer Sargent, who is a big influence to that kind of style.”

While Steed-Reyes sees no noticeable difference between the works of Chinese and American artists, there is a big difference in the way they’re trained. Chinese artists are recognized for their talent as children and schooled from a young age to be master painters, whereas American artists often decide to follow their artistic creativity later in life.

“Zhaoming has a delightful imaginative air about his work,” she said. “You have to have imagination and playfulness, which isn’t as common with Asian artists as Russian artists, who are looser and more emotional painters. Zhaoming is a great balance between the two worlds.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270