The third season of “Daredevil” is here to bring order to Marvel’s Netflix universe.
It seemed as if the luster was fading on these Netflix comic book shows, as it took two seasons to get “Iron Fist” right and “The Defenders” was only OK. Now “Daredevil” is here to restore your faith. The third season, which premieres Friday, is so good that even the producers of “The Punisher,” who for an instant held the title of Netflix’s best Marvel show, will have to kick it up a notch.
Evident throughout the new season are shades of Frank Miller’s “Born Again,” one of the greatest Daredevil stories, which still defines Marvel’s Man Without Fear more than three decades later. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is becoming more devil than man, losing his grip on the religion that guided his perception of justice. Crime boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is on the loose (albeit still on house arrest) and in true Kingpin fashion, he lurks in the shadows of everyone’s fears while barely having to lift a finger to get results.
Season 3 of “Daredevil” is a game of chess between the devil and the Kingpin, with the highly anticipated arrival of classic villain Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) as Fisk’s cunning key piece in the match. And there’s no superhero favoritism here. Most of the time Daredevil is outwitted, outmatched and outclassed in the execution of psychological and physical jabs.
The Daredevil/Kingpin battle is such a main course that Bullseye’s arrival is just a dessert of riches. Bethel gives us a look at the type of obsession that can be concentrated into a kinetic fury that makes anything around him a deadly weapon. This is the match fans have been waiting for, and it doesn’t disappoint. It takes place parallel to the mind games of the Kingpin, who is determined to make Daredevil public enemy No. 1 to rehabilitate his own image as a man of crime.
Lost in the excitement of “Daredevil’s” return is the realization that this is the first new season in 2½ years. And the show never has been better than it is right now.