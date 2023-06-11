Two Tony Award-winning musicals will alight on stage at Pikes Peak Center next year.

The new 2023-2024 Broadway at Pikes Peak Center Series will feature the award-winning “Hairspray” and “The Cher Show,” along with “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and “Little Women.”

Season tickets are $210 to $400 and are on sale now. Subscribers receive additional benefits, including the ability to purchase additional tickets at a discount before they go on sale to the public and ticket-exchange privileges. Go online to broadwayatpikespeakcenter.com.

• Jan. 8-10: “Pretty Woman: The Musical” — A prostitute and a businessman fall in love in the musical based on the 1990 romantic comedy movie.

• Feb. 13-15: “Hairspray” — Set in 1962 Baltimore, 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad’s dream of dancing on “The Corny Collins Show,” a local TV dance program, comes true, shooting her to stardom in the musical based on the 1988 comedy film.

• April 16-18: “Little Women” — Based on Louisa May Alcott’s two-volume novel, published in 1968 and 1969, about the four March sisters. The musical follows Jo, Beth, Amy and Meg while their father is away during the Civil War.

• April 30-May 2: “The Cher Show” — The jukebox musical chronicles the career of the epochal pop star via three actors: one playing her in the ’50s-’60s, one in the ’70s, and one in the ’80s and ’90s.

