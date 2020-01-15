Welcome, to yet another poké eatery, Pikes Poké Bowl, 9290 Highland Ridge Heights, which opened in early December. It’s brought to us by the mother-son team Song and Alan Brinck. Song has owned Kura Japanese Restaurant on Research Parkway for the last 13 years. Son, Alan, having grown up in the restaurant business, came back to his passion after completing nurses training.
“We have been looking for a place for the last three years,” Song said. “Poké was all over the place in California before it started showing up here. But now that we have found this place, we are ready to start this business.”
While poké, a Hawaiian specialty, is the main event, you’ll find bowls of Japanese raman, and some Korean and Chinese offerings like a fusion bulgogi bao bun. But as the restaurant name implies, it’s all about the poké. You can select from the eatery’s signature bowls or build your own bowl with an array of choices of starch, protein and veggies. Build-your-own bowls range from $11.95 to $14.50 for between two and four protein “scoops.” Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Details: 896-5563, tinyurl.com/u99fer6.
Chinese newcomer
China One has opened at 5644 N. Academy Blvd., in the former India Palace space. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Details: 418-2268, chinaoneco.com.