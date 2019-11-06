Alex Dasilva, chef and owner of Taste of Brasil, 773 Garden of the Gods Road, with his son, Victor Campos Gomes, is bringing the flavors of Brazil to us. On a recent visit, Campos Gomes, also a chef, walked me through a few of the offerings on the menu. I went with his recommendation of the prato fieto ($13.95), which is a pre-made plate special that changes daily. The meal featured a thinly sliced beef steak that was topped with caramelized onions. The steak and onions were pan-fried on the spot. Sides included beans, jasmine rice, potato salad and vinaigrette (a relish that tasted mildly piquant and vinegary, a perfect partner for the beef). The rice got a sprinkle of a Brazilian dried herb mix. The rice was almost creamy rich and very flavorful.

When I spotted Brazilian-style pot pies on the menu, Campos Gomes popped out a container containing perfectly round baked pastries. They looked too good to pass up. He highly recommended the chicken. I went with the mega (large), costing $12.95 and considered a meal. It was worth every cent. Fantastic, buttery pastry filled with minced and chunks of seasoned chicken. It was delicious.

Though the menu is small, new items are promised in the future, including feijoada stew, Brasil’s national dish.

“I’m looking for the exact piece of beef we need to prepare the dish,” Campos Gomes says.

A liquor license is in the works, too. Hours 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Details: 394-4194, tinyurl.com/y6c5h4ct.

Salsa Brava changing ownership

The Rockrimmon Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill, 802 Village Center Drive, has been sold by Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group to Hopes & Dreams. The new owner, Scott Morrissey, will change the name to Salsa on the Rock.

“As a former member of our management team for more than five years, Scott’s leadership and expertise is the perfect fit for the future of this location,” said Randy Price, owner of Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group, in a press release.

All employees will continue under Morrissey’s management and the menu will be very similar to Salsa Brava. The Salsa Brava at Powers and Dublin remains part of the Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group and continues to offer its award-winning twist on Mexican favorites.

Temporary shutdown

O’Malley’s Steak Pub, 104 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, is temporarily closed because of a fire in the kitchen Oct. 29.

“Unfortunately our kitchen is closed until repairs can be completed,” a post on their Facebook page said. “We know many of you enjoy your ‘wing fix’ and we are exploring alternatives to provide this. We will be posting updates to Facebook, Next Door and our customer email list (please join) as they occur. We thank you for your patronage and support over the past 35 years.”

The spicy life

Mary and Dick Frieg have been supplying gourmet spices and foods to us at their Savory Spice Shop, 110 N. Tejon St., for 10 years. To celebrate, on Nov. 23 they are offering discounts on their top 10 selling products, offering tastings and hourly drawings for giveaways.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to our customers for our 10 years in business,” Mary said.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Details: 633-8803, tinyurl.com/y7q4qhlm.

Burgers for vets

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 1765 Briargate Parkway (The Promenade Shops At Briargate) will honor armed forces on Monday, Veterans Day, with a free Bad Daddy’s All American Burger and side. The offer is valid for all active and former military members. Guests must present military ID card or Veterans Affairs or discharge papers.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 418-6845, baddaddysburgerbar.com.