“Church & State” is like “Law & Order” — ripped from the headlines.
Jason Odell Williams’ 75-minute play doesn’t shy away from the uncomfortable topics splashed across the news: gun control, politics and religion. The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will open the show Friday in the Music Room at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. It runs through Nov. 25.
“The minute I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, this is a great play,’” said director Nathan Halvorson, the FAC’s associate director of performing arts. “In the time we’re living, these conversations are necessary and imperative. That’s what’s great about the play. We could do it here because it’s not a biased attack on any side of the issue. It’s a real thoughtful, very funny conversation about this topic that’s dividing our country.”
Days before an election, a school shooting rocks the town of Raleigh, N.C. A Republican senator, whose campaign slogan is “Jesus Is My Running Mate,” comments about God and the shooting to a blogger, who posts it to Twitter. The words go viral and threaten the senator’s bid for re-election among his deeply religious constituents. While his wife and campaign manager set about doing damage control, the senator wonders how he can go off-message yet still retain the backing of the religious right.
In an interview with Huffington Post about his play, Williams was asked why Americans are so different from the rest of the world when it comes to guns.
“It comes down to America being driven and run by capitalists,” he said. “Money wins. It wins elections, it wins votes in Congress, it informs policy and laws, and that sucks. The NRA is very wealthy and they will do anything to stay in business and keep profits soaring. And our country respects profits over quality of life.”
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270,nJEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM