Humans are idiosyncratic mammals.

And the 2009 play “Circle Mirror Transformation,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker, only serves to prove it.

University of Colorado Colorado Springs’ theater company will mount the production Friday through May 7 at Ent Center for the Arts.

“It’s a pretty quirky play,” said director Seth Lindsey. “You’re never really sure what to expect in the next scene.”

The simply-staged show features a cast of five — one acting teacher and her four students who meet for a weekly drama class at a Vermont community center, all portrayed by UCCS students.

Marty is the teacher; James, her husband, is mostly there to support his wife; Schultz is a recently divorced carpenter in his late 40s; Lauren is a socially awkward high school junior; and Theresa is a former actor.

To wrench heartfelt performances out of her ragtag bunch of students, Marty puts them through theater exercises, including emotional recall, storytelling and trust exercises. By the end of their six-week class, the strangers have enough backstory about their fellow performers to do some intentional and unintentional damage.

“Annie Baker’s absorbing, unblinking and sharply funny ‘Circle Mirror Transformation’ shows us people doing deliberately wacky things in a dance studio. The artificiality of the acting games just emphasizes the naturalness of the characters’ real lives and feelings,” wrote New York Times critic Anita Gates in 2009.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Baker’s play is highly relatable, Lindsey says.

“These five people are interacting and making connections and trying to tell each other how they feel and failing nine times out of 10,” Lindsey said.

“That aspect of continuing to try is what we can all connect to. We have difficulty explaining to other people how we feel. Even though it’s hard ,it’s always worth it. There’s something beautiful in not knowing what to say at the right time.”

Lindsey, a UCCS senior majoring in visual and performing arts with an emphasis in theater, didn’t like Baker’s plays at first. The playwright hid her themes too deeply within the text, he says, and the dialogue was reminiscent of a voicemail. But then he read “Circle Mirror Transformation” and was intrigued by what Baker has her characters do and also by the way she weaves in long passages of silence.

“So often we expect roaring applause and spectacle and this play throws all that out the window and says watch as these five people struggle to even talk to each other,” Lindsey said. “The silence and stillness are important to this play and separate it from so many other plays. Silence can be just as interesting as songs and dances.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270