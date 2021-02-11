Brothers Kris and Jason Wallenta are planning to open their White Pie pizza shop at 330 S. Nevada Ave. in early March.
The Wallentas’ introduction to Colorado Springs was with their Dos Santos Taqueria de Mexico, 70 E. Moreno Ave.
At White Pie, they will make wood-fired pizza in the style of their hometown of New Haven, Conn., known as “apizza.” The New Haven-style pie has sparse toppings on a crisp thin crust that is chewy inside.
Other menu items include pasta dishes, charcuterie, meatballs and appetizers. Visit whitepie.com.
