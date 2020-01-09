Andrew Oliver has opened Colorado Crust Pizza Co., 6660 Delmonico Drive in a former Papa John’s Pizza. Oliver is no stranger to the restaurant business. His parents, Mike and Betsy Oliver, have owned and operated Oliver’s Delicatessen, 6602 Delmonico Drive, since 1983.
Andrew Oliver says the dough used for the crust is what sets his pie apart from others.
“It takes three days to make the crust,” he said. “We use flour from Italy and the dough is made in-house for a truly unique pizza crust. We source local ingredients and hand-cut everything freshly.”
We tried the Keep It Simple with olive oil, mozzarella and roasted basil tomatoes, and the Supreme Being with red sauce bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, sliced mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion and basil. Both delivered on the crunchy crust with bold flavored toppings.
All menu pies cost $14.99 for a 12-inch pizza. Build-your-own-pizza are available. There’s a gluten-free cauliflower crust available for $3 more. The menu has appetizers, salads and desserts.
Free delivery for Rockrimmon addresses. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Details: 440-6404, order on-line at coloradocrustpizza.com.