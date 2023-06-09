The Colorado Springs performing arts community has not kept pace with the city’s growth.

Daniel Price, artistic director for the nonprofit chorus ChoralSong of Colorado Springs, hopes the new performing arts organization can help enhance our growing city.

“We’ve been growing so fast over the last 50 years, but there are about four active adult community choirs in town,” Price said. “The last one (Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble) was established in 1992.”

Since then, the city has grown about 70%, if you count population numbers, he says, and 100% if you count registered voters. The time was ripe to start a new chorus. ChoralSong’s first season will feature three concerts, the first of which is Oct. 7 at First Christian Church.

“Colorado Springs is projected to continue growing at that rate and we want to be part of that growth,” Price said. “We think the performing arts community should grow at the same rate, but this is also Colorado Springs and current performing ensembles in town have expressed they’ve had some difficulty.”

In fact, performing arts groups across the country have struggled with bringing audiences back for live performances after the pandemic closed theaters and other venues. ChoralSong’s goal is to perform excellent choral music as a way to enrich the cultural landscape of the city and to help rebuild strong audience engagement.

“We want to attract people who like more than just classical music,” Price said.

“Younger audiences in addition to older audiences. I keep thinking when I’m programming what would my mom or younger brother want to hear. I’m trying to design programs with something for everybody.”

ChoralSong will hold a celebration and fundraiser with hors d’oeuvres, wine and a performance by vocalist Jennifer DeDominici on June 16 at Grace & St. Stephens Episcopal Church. Reservations are requested by Friday.

Go online to ChoralSong.com for more information.

The chorus will feature 16 to 22 auditioned singers. A first round of auditions, by invite only, will identify the group’s core singers and sound. Public auditions will begin July 10. Price expects about half the slots will be available. The goal is to have the choir go professional and pay the vocalists.

Repertoire will include Renaissance music, classical, spirituals and jazz.

“Stylistic integrity is going to be our hallmark, but also stylistic variety,” Price said. “We’re looking for flexible, talented voices.”

Price, who entered the Air Force after earning a master’s and doctorate in choral conducting from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, arrived in the Springs nine years ago as leader of the U.S. Academy Band.

Before that he conducted the Singing Sergeants in Washington, D.C. After six years with the Academy Band, he ended his Air Force career and wanted to get back to his first love — choral music.

He hopes the new organization will challenge residents to consider what they want their growing city to look like in the future.

“Now’s the time to get involved at the ground level in an organization we hope will be a crown jewel in the performing arts community,” Price said.

“Colorado Springs is ready for it and deserves it, especially in the choral realm. I want to start making a statewide and national reputation, so the Springs becomes known as the home of ChoralSong and that we must have a thriving arts scene.”

