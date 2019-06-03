One downside to eschewing Netflix for a movie in a theater is Mother Nature’s inevitable call. With no pause button, you’re never sure of the best time to run to the bathroom.
What will you miss? Was it a pivotal moment? Will you be lost when you come back? That’s where the free RunPee app comes in.
The folks behind this handy guide watch every wide-release movie to find the best moments you can hit the loo, so you don’t come back and ask your date that ill-fated question: “What did I miss?”
The app provides several pee times of three to five minutes. It’s available through Google Play or the iTunes App Store; runpee.com.
