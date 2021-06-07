U.S. Olympians and Paralympians will offer their best advice on developing resiliency in a new Rocky Mountain PBS series filmed in Colorado Springs.
“Becoming Your Personal Best: Life Lessons from Olympians and Paralympians,” a nine-part series shot at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, will debut at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and run weekly through Aug. 1.
6 things to do in Colorado Springs and Colorado this weekend: Aerial acrobats, Glen Eyrie music, gaming for a cause
Former Olympic triathlete Hunter Kemper will host the series and talk with Olympians and nationally known resiliency experts about recovering from setbacks and difficulties. They’ll share skill-building tools, activities and the inspirational stories of the athletes with the aim of teaching kids, families and communities how to set goals, learn from failure and grow a positive mindset.
The first episode will feature former Olympian and Denver Nuggets basketball star Bill Hanzlik, former Paralympians Tricia Downing and John Register, and former Olympian and hockey great Jim Craig. School principal and international leadership consultant George Houston also will talk about the importance of developing resiliency in youth.
Contact the writer: 636-0270