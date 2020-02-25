Owning a Pikes Peak Library District library card is like receiving a free education.

That education will now extend even further. Beginning Monday, PPLD's new Pikes Peak Culture Pass will allow patrons to register online for free admission to seven museums and sites in El Paso County: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Colorado Springs Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, Space Foundation Discovery Center, Edward C. Rochette Money Museum, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site and Western Museum of Mining and Industry.

"It's a program that libraries across the country are offering successfully," said Kayah Swanson, PPLD's director of public relations and marketing. "It reflects the direction libraries are heading. The corner of the mission is to provide access to information and resources to help folks achieve their goals. We recognize the need for increased access to cultural activities."

Patrons 12 and older with a valid PPLD library card can go online to the library's website at ppld.org. Once there, they can log into the Culture Pass' reservations page, much like they would for eBooks or other digital materials. Visitors can book a pass at each of the seven sites up to 30 days in advance and search for available dates by location or select a day.

Each location has a certain amount of reservations per day, and a pass covers a set number of people. For example, the FAC offers one admission pass per day, which covers two adults and any child 17 or younger. Each of the seven sites has a different stipulation.

Patrons will receive a confirmation after making a reservation. A printout of that confirmation must accompany them on the day of their visit. Free printing is available at any PPLD location.

"We hope the 30-day book-out window will help people plan ahead," said Swanson. "There are some really exciting organizations on this list. We hope the time limit helps people get in and see the stuff they want to see."

Patrons can reserve one admission pass per destination once every six months. One reservation is allowed at a time. Once that pass is used, the library user's account is cleared, and they can make another reservation.

The Culture Pass is the result of a community-wide assessment PPLD undertook last year in an effort to better meet the needs of the region.

"We have such a wide variety of interests and age groups," Swanson said. "People wanted to have more access to the cultural institutions in our community. We were thrilled when we saw the results, as we already had these plans in motion. We know this is an identified need in the community, and can't wait to see how the community puts it to use."