Viewers of Colorado Springs ABC affiliate KRDO-TV might have noticed a new face on morning broadcasts. Say hello to Josh Helmuth, the station's new morning anchor.
Helmuth shares the weekday news desk with Colorado native and former figure skater Brynn Carman, who joined KRDO in July.
An Illinois native and University of Alabama graduate, Helmuth comes to Colorado Springs from KSDK-TV, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis. Prior to that he worked at KHSB-TV, the NBC affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri.
"Josh is a great story teller and communicator and creates a strong morning team with Brynn," said KRDO general manager Mark Pimentel.
New staff members aren't the only changes taking place at KRDO. A new set and newsroom are being built. Expect to see those in early October.
Yep. This temporary set is our new home for the next few weeks until our studio is rebuilt. Can't wait to see it. Thanks for your patience during the transition. :) pic.twitter.com/FzK0XI9fMK— Bart Bedsole KRDO (@BartKRDO) August 13, 2019