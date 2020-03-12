Viewers of Colorado Springs CBS affiliate KKTV might have noticed a new face on afternoon and evening broadcasts. Say hello to Christina Sanjuan, the station's newest meteorologist.
Sanjuan fills the vacancy left open when Jordan Sherman left the station in January to take a position with public relations firm, M&C Communications.
An Indiana native, Sanjuan graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor's Degree in atmospheric science and a minor in environmental analysis. During her time at Louisville, she volunteered at a national Weather Service office, interned at a local television station and was the president and founding member of the American Meteorological Society, Louisville Student Chapter.
Sanjuan comes to Colorado Springs from CBS affiliate WKRG-TV in Mobile, Alabama. You can see her forecasts on the Monday through Wednesday 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. newscasts and the Saturday and Sunday 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.
"It is such a pleasure to join the talented 11 Breaking Weather Team," said Sanjuan. "I'm looking forward to covering the wide range of weather that southern Colorado has to offer.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.