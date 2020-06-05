Viewers of Colorado Springs ABC affiliate KRDO-TV might have noticed a new face on broadcasts this week. Say hello to Chris Larson, the station's newest meteorologist.
Larson fills the AM and noon meteorologist spot left open by Katie Donovan, who announced earlier this week she was moving to Columbus, Ohio where her husband accepted a news producing job. Donovan first joined KRDO in November 2017. She's an Ohio native.
Chris Larson comes to Colorado Springs from Charlotte, North Carolina. For the past five years Larson worked as a meteorologist and morning show host at WBTV, the CBS affiliate in Charlotte. Prior to joining WBTV, Larson was chief meteorologist for 10 years at the ABC affiliate in Reno, NV.
An avid skier since the age of eight, Larson met his wife Meliss, a Denver native, met while they were working for the Heavenly Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe in 2001. The couple is excited to be in Colorado Springs and look forward to all of the outdoor adventures that the Pikes Peak region has to offer.