No sooner had Robert Burnet packed up his last strand of Mardi Gras beads in moving Momma Peal’s Cajun Kitchen at 6620 Delmonico Drive to his new spot than Sahin Vural opened his Troy Mediterranean eatery in the vacated restaurant.
Vural is almost an instant hit in the Rockrimmon neighborhood with his freshly made, authentic Middle Eastern treats. He cooks food from his family traditions based on recipes from his Greek mother and Turkish father. He got his start in the restaurant business in New York before moving to Houston, where he had a restaurant. Vural takes pride in preparing food from scratch after an order is placed.
Be warned, it takes time to get the job done. Be patient. However, the day we visited he brought out complementary humus with warm pita triangles to munch. It was a delicious teaser for what arrived for our meal: Beef gyro, chicken shish kebab and chicken adana kebab. All $12.99 each served with yummy saffron rice, salad and tazatiki.
Give a lunch special a try for a trial run. For $9.99, the lunch menu features four chicken plates and four beef plates from which to choose and sides of salad, rice or fries and a drink (nonalcoholic). There are six wraps on the $9.99 menu, too, that come with fries. Delivery is available by Urber Eats and DoorDash. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: 309-6536, troy-mediterraneancuisine.com.
Gumbo kings
The winners at the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off in Manitou Springs Feb. 22 included:
• Professional chefs — First, Gather Food Studio; second Slow Downz; third, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.
• Amateur Division — First, Paul Haas, Bayou Boys; second, JJ DuBose, The Ragin’ Cajuns; third Scott Busby, Mile High Bengals.
• People’s Choice — Gus Bootle, The Creole Kitchen.
• Showmanship Award (tied) — JJ DuBose and The Ragin’ Cajuns.
Jazzy brunch
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society has the Second Sunday Jazz Affair at Olympian Plaza Reception & Events Center, 975 S. Union Blvd., 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Purchase tickets at the door, $20 general public ($15 members.) That includes jazz, dancing and unlimited soft drinks. For an additional $15, enjoy a lavish Greek buffet with unlimited soft drinks. Or pay $20 for the buffet and the dessert bar. Cash bar is available.
Chef and bartender showdown
The Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association will have the “Taste of Pikes Peak,” Food, Wine and Beer Expo at Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday . More than 80 local restaurants and vendors will be offering samples. In the afternoon, attendees can watch the Chef’s Competition and Craft Cocktail Competition, featuring local chefs and bartenders. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at tasteofpikespeak.com.