Hula hoops — good for hip shaking and social distancing.
Manitou Springs Creative District's "Water Circles" is a new community art project that begins Thursday. MSCD invites masked participants to pick up a free, 36-inch sterilized art hoop between 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. in Manitou's Seven Minute Park, 422 Washington Ave. Past Thursday, you also can get a hoop from Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, 534 Manitou Ave.
Take the hoop home, decorate it and return it by Aug. 7 to the Chamber of Commerce. Local artists and project leaders K8e Orr, Joel Newmiller and Becky Pointz hope to receive 432 finished hoops adorned with upcycled materials, such as plastics, fabric scraps, other textiles and yarn.
The finished hoops will be used to decorate repurposed parking spaces intended for use as outdoor restaurant seating. Becca Sickbert, MSCD's interim economic recovery director/executive director, hopes the project will be completed by mid-August.
"One of Manitou Springs' challenges is its own geography," says Sickbert. "We’re space-constrained. There's not a ton of space for people to be outside. We're working to create decorated patios for businesses so they have more outdoor seating."