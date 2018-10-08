A New Kids on the Block tour is sure to make the day of 40-somethings everywhere.
The popular boy band, whose heyday was the late 1980s and early '90s, will serenade the crowd June 7 at Pepsi Center in Denver. Along for the ride will be pop and hip-hop acts Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature
Tickets for the "The Mixtape Tour" are $29.95-$199.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Call 303-893-8497 or go online to altitudetickets.com or livenation.com.
All five NKOTB members are back: Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood. The group disbanded in 1994 and reunited in 2007, once again performing hit songs such as "Please Don't Go Girl," "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)" and "You Got It (The Right Stuff)."